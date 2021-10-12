WBI Investments Inc. Invests $3.39 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,922. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

