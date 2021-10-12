WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 66,812 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 309.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,812 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,921. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.