WBI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,268.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,521 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 218,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,949. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $235.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

