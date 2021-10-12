WBI Investments Inc. Sells 9,960 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 351.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

