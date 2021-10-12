WBI Investments Inc. Takes $2.43 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

GD traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $205.18. 10,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.08. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

