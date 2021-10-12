WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,091 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $139.67. The company had a trading volume of 93,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $389.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

