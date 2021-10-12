WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 232.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of WD-40 worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.90. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

