WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.90. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.