Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 7,724 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

