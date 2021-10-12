Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,158,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after buying an additional 546,065 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,028,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 77,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 61,207 shares during the period.

BBJP stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24.

