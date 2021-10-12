Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,389 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.