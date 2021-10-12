Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $492.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

