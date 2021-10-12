Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $445.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

