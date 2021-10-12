Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $405.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $294.79 and a one year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

