Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

