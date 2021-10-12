Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 193.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 195,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

