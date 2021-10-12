Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.