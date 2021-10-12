Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,033 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

