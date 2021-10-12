Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 11,346 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

IEFA stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60.

