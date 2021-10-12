Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 19,437 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Chevron stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.