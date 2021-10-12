Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,421 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $264.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

