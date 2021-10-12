Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 27,796 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,796 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.