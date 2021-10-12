Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 35,203 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

