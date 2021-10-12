Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 8,214 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.32.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

