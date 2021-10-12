Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,122,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $299,821,000 after buying an additional 59,538 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,521,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,527,000 after buying an additional 244,295 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 85,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

