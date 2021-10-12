Weatherford International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,754 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the typical volume of 190 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Weatherford International stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 819,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,147. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
