Weatherford International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,754 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the typical volume of 190 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 819,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,147. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.