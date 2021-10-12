Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CEMEX (CX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CEMEX (NYSE: CX) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.80.

10/11/2021 – CEMEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $11.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

9/29/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

9/14/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.20 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 418,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

