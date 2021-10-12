Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unilever (LON: ULVR):

10/8/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/1/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/2/2021 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of LON:ULVR traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,851.50 ($50.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,951,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,025.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,149.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

