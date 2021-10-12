Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Outset Medical (OM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) recently:

10/7/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/6/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

9/30/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

9/28/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

9/17/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

9/16/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

8/21/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

8/18/2021 – Outset Medical is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of OM opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

