Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Due to the ongoing impact of the global semiconductor shortage on industry production, BorgWarner has trimmed its projection for global weighted light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, which is set to limit its near-term revenues. In addition to supply-chain disruptions, soaring commodity and freight costs are likely to dent 2021 margins. BorgWarner is anticipating a net negative impact from commodities in the range of $70-$90 million. High research and development costs are also likely to limit the firm’s margins in 2021. Also, while Delphi buyout boosts BorgWarner prospects, it has elevated the firm's debt levels. Further, on a pure standalone basis, the margin performance of Delphi is not likely to return to pre-COVID levels until 2022. Amid the headwinds, BorgWarner warrants a bearish stance at the moment.”

10/5/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

9/10/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,741. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

