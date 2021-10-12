Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Check-Cap (CHEK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2021 – Check-Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – Check-Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Check-Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – Check-Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Check-Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2021 – Check-Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Check-Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2021 – Check-Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Check-Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Check-Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. "

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Check-Cap Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

