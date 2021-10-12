Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) in the last few weeks:

9/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

9/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 553,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,771. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

