Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

10/6/2021 – Codiak BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/4/2021 – Codiak BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Codiak BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2021 – Codiak BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Codiak BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2021 – Codiak BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. "

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 1,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,597. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $328.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134 in the last 90 days. 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

