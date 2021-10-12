Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Profound Medical (PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2021 – Profound Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

9/30/2021 – Profound Medical was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Profound Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Profound Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

8/26/2021 – Profound Medical was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Get Profound Medical Corp alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.