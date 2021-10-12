Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Weidai during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Weidai in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weidai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weidai by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

