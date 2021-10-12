Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 662.5% in September

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, an increase of 662.5% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,925. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $14.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
