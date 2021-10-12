Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 662.5% in September

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, an increase of 662.5% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,925. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 431,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 92,497 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

