Wells Fargo & Company Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $62.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

