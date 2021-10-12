West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 993.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $403.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

