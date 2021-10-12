West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 1.3% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 3.42% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $766,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.38. 2,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

