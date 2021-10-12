Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NYSE:SBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 13,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $9.99.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
