Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:SBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 13,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 773,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 328,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

