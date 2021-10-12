Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.49

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $14.17. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 16,471 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

