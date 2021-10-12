Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPM. CSFB cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.64.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.02. The company had a trading volume of 470,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,301. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.22. The stock has a market cap of C$21.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.