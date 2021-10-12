Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $12.86. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1,842 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

