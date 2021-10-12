Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Travis Bjarne Tweit Buys 2,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Travis Bjarne Tweit acquired 2,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,292 shares in the company, valued at C$942,195.84.

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,983. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.64.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

