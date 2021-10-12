Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.68

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.68 and last traded at C$7.68, with a volume of 691321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.64.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,308,161.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.