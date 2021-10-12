Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 215.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Whiting Petroleum worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $65,492,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $22,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NYSE:WLL opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.52. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.