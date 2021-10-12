Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO Sells $182,994.10 in Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $182,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James W. Bernau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James W. Bernau sold 448 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,712.00.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 5.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

