William Blair Begins Coverage on Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

REPH stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

