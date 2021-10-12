Wing (WING) Hits Market Cap of $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00123420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,707.65 or 1.00514681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.01 or 0.06221321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

