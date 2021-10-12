Wings (WINGS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,599.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $1,599.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00219416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00094705 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

